Stevie Wonder w/ John Legend

Stevie Wonder's headlining performance at the Marcus Amphitheater last year came during a time when the pop composer wasn't touring much, so his prompt return this year is a welcome surprise that may be indicative of the singer's renewed prolificacy. Wonder has certainly seemed reinvigorated in recent years, and according to reports he's working on a slew of new material, including a gospel album and a performance piece about his blindness. Smart money is on him sticking mostly to the hits tonight, though. Another welcome surprise: The addition of John Legend to this bill, since it's the only announced concert that Wonder will share with the acclaimed 30-year-old neo-soul crooner. Legend's most recent, dance-floor friendly album, Evolver , is a sharp departure from the debonair ballads of Legend's ivory-tickling first records, but it's spawned one of his biggest hits, “Green Light,” a collaboration with OutKast's André 3000.