With its processed, electronic sound, the Chapman Stick is one of the most decidedly prog-rock instruments ever invented, a 10-string guitar-like gizmo that can also be played like a bass or keyboard. Stick Men is a trio that features not one but two Chapman Stick players: Tony Levin, a prog player who has backed Pink Floyd, Yes, Alice Cooper and Peter Gabriel, and Michael Bernier, a multi-instrumentalist known in drum circles for his innovative techniques. The trio is rounded out by percussionist Pat Mastelotto, who, like his band mate Levin, plays in the latest incarnation of prog-rockers King Crimson.