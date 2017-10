Most marinophiles have probably dipped their hands in the water and petted a sting ray at some point, but the Milwaukee County Zoo’s returning Sting Ray and Shark Reef exhibit offers the chance to pet and feed not only two species of stingrays, but also two species of sharks (don’t worry, temperament-wise these finned friends are more like Will Smith from Shark Tale than Jaws from Jaws). The zoo opens today at 9 a.m.