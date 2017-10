Robert Redford took home a best actor Oscar for his performance in the 1973 crime favorite The Sting , though his co-star Paul Newman gives him a fine run for his money. The two play low-level con men who bite off more than they can chew when they try to swindle a daunting mob boss. Set in the 1930s, its an astute homage to the zippy yet gritty crime films of that era. Brochach screens the film tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.