Few touring acts were bigger sensations in the 1990s than STOMP, the British dance troupe that broke touring records across the world and spawned an empire that included television specials, commercials and even two IMAX movies. Creating percussive rhythms and unlikely dance routines with garbage cans, brooms, hubcaps and, in one of their most memorable routines, cigarette lighters, STOMP dancers continues to thrill American audiences both in New York, where the production is now well past its 5000th performance, and with a perennially popular touring group that stops at the Milwaukee Theatre for an 8 p.m. show tonight and 4 and 8 p.m. shows tomorrow.