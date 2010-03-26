Following singer Scott Weiland’s abrupt and characteristically acrimonious split from Velvet Revolver, Stone Temple Pilots’ massive 2008 reunion tour suggested the troubled singer hadn’t yet conquered all his demons. Afterward, Weiland spent some time away from the band to promote his second solo record, an underrated, low-budget glam-rock effort called Happy in Galoshes , with a solo tour that was even shakier, giving a memorably befuddling, scattered performance at the Pabst Theater early last year, but now he’s back with his signature band again as Stone Temple Pilots promote their upcoming self-titled album, their first new record in nine years. The album has garnered positive early buzz for its clean, ’60s-inspired sound.