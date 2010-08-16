Stone Temple Pilots w/ Cage the Elephant and Fang Island

At this point the reunited Stone Temple Pilots have toured through Milwaukee enough times that fans know what to expect: a whole lot of grunge-era hits played expertly but sung by a frontman who sometimes seems to have difficulties standing. This time the Stone Temple Pilots have new material to play behind, having released in May a self-titled collection of melodic hard-rock that isn’t shy about lifting hooks and riffsright off the bat, the album opener “Between the Lines” is largely a rewrite of Nirvana’s “Stay Away.” They’ll be joined by an interesting pair of openers: the Kentucky alt-blues band Cage the Elephant, which recalls a hyperactive G. Love & Special Sauce; and the quirky Brooklyn band Fang Island, whose self-titled 2010 debut mixed indie quirk and prog-rock oddness.