With the band still clocking major play on both hard-rock and modern-rock radio, the timing was perfect for a Stone Temple Pilots reunionexcept for one small thing: Singer Scott Weiland still hasn’t concurred the personal problems that induced the band to break up five years ago. Reviews of this tour’s early shows have been mixed, with some fans saying the band is in all-out crowd-pleaser mode, and others saying Weiland is in as rough of shape as tabloids suggest. As always, though, hard-touring opener Frank Blackplaying tonight under his recently re-adopted Pixies-era nom de plume, Black Franciscan be expected to perform sober and workmanlike when he opens for the Pilots at their 7:30 p.m. Marcus Amphitheater show.