Storytelling with John Gurda: The History of the South Shore

John Gurda is a Milwaukee-born writer and historian whose book <i>The Making of Milwaukee</I> was turned into an Emmy Award-winning documentary series by Milwaukee Public Television. His many other accolades include an eight-time winner of the Wisconsin Historical Society's Award of Merit, along with a local history columnist for the <i>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel</i>. This evening at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center John Gurda will recount the history of the region from Walker's Point all the way to South Milwaukee and into Oak Creek.