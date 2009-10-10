The Straight Story

Who could have ever predicted that David Lynch would make a G-rated filmand for Disney, at that? Abandoning his signature, nightmarish mix of sex, violence and ghoulish evil, Lynch made a quiet, understated film about an old man (Richard Farnsworth, in an Oscar-nominated performance) who rides across the country on an old John Deere riding mower to visit his estranged brother. Along the way, the old man encounters plenty of American beauty, and many kind people doing good things. Seldom has a film ever featured this little conflict.