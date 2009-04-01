It’s the story that for decades has kept people afraid off lying: In 1972, a Uruguayan rugby team crashed into the frozen Andres, where the survivors were forced to resort to eating the flesh of dead passengers inorder to avoid starvation. The details of their survival and daring escape are worthy of an action filmand indeed, that film was made in 1993 as Alive but the 2007 documentary Stranded: I’ve Come From A Plane That Crashed on the Mountains tells the story in greater emotional detail, using tasteful reenactments and interviews with every survivor of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571.