The Strange Boys w/ Jaill and Sugar Stems

Among the more traditional of the modern garage-rock revivalists, leaning less on psychedelic touches than cohorts like the Black Lips, instead preferring to draw from the same classic R&B tempos that inspired the British Invasion bands, Austin, Texas’ Strange Boys introduced themselves last year with a rousing debut album, The Strange Boys and Girls Club . The group’s prompt follow-up album, Be Brave , is every bit as sweet, shimmying merrily in deference to classic rock ’n’ roll. The Strange Boys share a bill tonight with Milwaukee’s breakout garage-pop act, Jaill, who this year will release their Sub Pop Records debut.