The Strawbs, a Dylan-inspired, British folk-rock group that plugged in the giant synthesizers in the early 1970s and found prog-rock success, have gone through many incarnations over their 44 years together. Although recent acoustic releases have returned the band to their folky roots, they also felt like solo records for frontman David Cousins. This tour, however, reunites Cousins with the band’s grayed, 1974 lineup, with which The Strawbs recorded one of their most popular albums (at least for American audiences), Hero and Heroine. That album was heavier, darker and more electric than anything the band had recorded at that point, and the lineup’s 1975 follow-up, Ghosts, was even more charged, so expect the band to be in full-on rock-show mode tonight, when they do an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall.