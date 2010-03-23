World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and foreign shores documented the international conflict through a more personal lens. In “Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography, 1940-1959” at the Milwaukee Art Museum, curator Lisa Hostetler brings together the work of six photographers who trained their lenses on the urban home front during the nearly two decades that spanned the war and its indelible aftershocks: Lisette Model, Louis Faurer, Saul Leiter, William Kelin Robert Frank and Ted Croner.