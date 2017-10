Local personality Jim Cryns throws a fundraising event tonight at the Highbury Pub to raise moolah for his planned film, Street Tax. The event features a performance from comedian Mike Toomey, a Floridian funnyman who gigs regularly around the Chicago area and has appeared on HBO and MTV. Toomey does the usual, sharp-tongued, quick-witted observational stand-up routine, but he’s also an adept impressionist, capable of mimicking countless icons from the era of classic television.