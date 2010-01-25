If Tennessee Williams’ classic drama A Streetcar Named Desire sometimes feel cliché, it’s because the 65-year-old play helped establish some of those clichés. The 1955 drama has had such a profound effect on theater, drama and popular culture that it’s kind of surprising that it hasn’t seen more local productions in the past 10 years, but the emerging theater company Uprooted is staging a reading tonight directed by Milwaukee theater icon (and co-star of Next Act’s new show) Angela Iannone. The reading features Uprooted’s Travis Knight and Marti Gobel, who is also currently appearing as the female lead in the Milwaukee Rep’s Yankee Tavern .