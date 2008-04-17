As a general rule of thumb, productions of Tennessee Williams’ poignant classic A Streetcar Named Desire are worth seeing, and Sunset Playhouse’s production is no exception. It captures the frantic pitch of the battle between Blanche DuBois, a faded and delusional Southern belle, and her voracious brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski, the beer-swilling embodiment of an archetypal male. As Stanley, however, Andy North brings a certain grace that makes him more interesting than the grunting brute he’s typically portrayed as. Sunset Playhouse’s production runs through May 3; tonight’s performance is at 7:30 p.m.