Streetlight Manifesto w/ Terrible Things

Led by former Catch-22 frontman Tomas Kalnoky, New Jersey’s Streetlight Manifesto formed in the early 2000s, but their heart is squarely grounded in the ’90s, a time when ska-punk groups like The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Less Than Jake hit their greatest commercial heights. They are third-wave ska traditionalists, pairing punch saxophones, trombones, clarinets and trumpets with lean pop-punk guitar riffs, and like all true ska enthusiasts, they can’t resist the novelty ska cover song. Their latest album, last year’s 99 Songs of a Revolution Volume 1, includes peppy interpretations of tracks from NOFX, Paul Simon, Radiohead and The Postal Service.