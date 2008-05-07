When the Pabst Theater organization announced that it would begin booking concerts at the Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukeeans knew to expect different kinds of acts than the ones that typically play the Pabst, but nothing could have prepared them for the sheer amount of ska groups booked at the ballroom. Case in point, New Jersey’s Streetlight Manifesto, one of the ska scene’s youngest and most commercially promising bands, returns to the ballroom tonight at 8 p.m. for their second show in less than five months tonight. With their punkish enthusiasm and requisite punchy horns, they’re one of the few modern ska bands to demonstrate appeal outside the usual circles. They’ll share the bill with ska veterans MU330 and relative upstarts The Supervillains.