The Milwaukee cousin-cousin rap duo Streetz and Young Deuces’ quest to conquer Milwaukee radio has led them on a detour to the South, where they’ve spent much of their time networking with DJs and trading mixtape appearances, with hopes of building up enough of a national name that even Milwaukee’s unwelcoming radio climate won’t be able to ignore them. They still have a way to go, but in the meantime, they’re making some of the city’s best crunk music. Tonight they celebrate their return home from the Southern Entertainment Awards with a performance at Club Rain that will double as the release party for their latest mixtape, Straight Drop Muzik .