Apparently, when you name your band Starfucker, you're asking for some headaches. As a result, the Portland, Ore., electro-rock band has flirted with name changes in recent years, first rechristening themselves Pyramid, and then Pyramiddd, before finally returning to their original Starfucker (they tour under the more publishable moniker STRFKR). The music is never as harsh as their band name; in fact, their latest record, Reptilians , is an accessible collection of bright, danceable pop in the spirit of Passion Pit.