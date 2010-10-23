Stricklin w/ AUTOMatic, The Hollowz and SPEAK Easy and Misen Lync

Stricklin, one of Milwaukee’s funniest, punchiest rappers, signed to the hip-hop institution Tommy Boy shortly before the label collapsed. His luck turned when Juice Crew veteran Masta Ace, impressed by what he’d heard, took the Milwaukee rapper under his wing, featuring him on his early-2000s albums Disposable Arts and A Long Hot Summer . Stricklin currently tours and records with Masta Ace and “Lyricist Lounge” rappers Punchline and Wordsworth in the group eMC, but is still prepping his longlongawaited solo album. He joins younger local hip-hop acts AUTOMatic, The Hollowz and SPEAK Easy and Misen Lync on tonight’s Hip-Hop Hates Breast Cancer benefit concert. The $5 cover and additional donations go to the local chapter of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.