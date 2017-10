One of the few Milwaukee musicians iconic enough to perform on a first-name basis, Xeno is famous locally for his stint with the seminal Milwaukee hard-rock band Bad Boy, and is also a national enigma thanks to his stint as Cheap Trick’s first singer. These days, though, Xeno plays with his current band, No Strings Attached, a trio that puts a bluesy, folky spin on classic rock. Tonight they’ll be performing at 6:30 as part of the free River Rhythms music series at Pere Marquette Park.