Strung Out w/ The Flatlanders, Pour Habit and Passenger

Its taken them a good 17 years, but Southern California’s Strung Out has been steadily, if slowly, growing an audience for their melodic blend of Bad Religion-esque punk and metal. This year the group released a new album, Agents of the Underground , and a disc of collected B-sides and rarities, Prototypes and Painkillers , to bring newer fans up to speed, before returning to the road and spread the word the old fashioned way. Along for the ride are their Fat Wreck Chords label mates The Flatliners and Pour Habit, but of which have similar takes on Strung Out’s melodic punk.