Like Moby, power-pop singer-songwriter Stuart Davis has a prominent bald dome and a propensity to share his philosophical and religious musings with anyone who will listen. Go to his Myspace pageand you’ll find curious videos of him debating himself. “I don’t observe Christmas, I’m a Buddist,” he tells himself in a video titled “Zen and the Zen of Zen.” “Dude, being Buddhist doesn’t preclude participation in common social ritual,” he responds. The video continues for another 11 minutes. A one-man Waking Life, Davis requires a certain amount of open-mindedness (and patience) to appreciate, and the fact that he’s working on inventing his own language called “IS” won’t make him any more popular with the masses who just want to have a beer and hear some music. Davis plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight.