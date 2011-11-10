Style, Innovation and Vision: Six Perspectives on a Design Collection

Having amassed an extensive body of art since its first exhibition in 1993, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design's Brooks Stevens Gallery recently undertook a massive project to digitally catalog its collection. With the catalog completed and the collection reorganized, a team of six esteemed curators from Milwaukee and surrounding areas have assembled mini-collections for exhibition through March 1, 2012. Running the gamut from Kipp Stevens, industrial designer/retired president of his family's company Brooks Stevens, to Melissa Buchanan, the Mae E. Demmer Assistant Curator of 20th-Century Design at the Milwaukee Art Museum, they include among their ranks two industrial designers, an auctioneer, a design historian, an author and a MIAD professor.