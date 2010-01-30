Sub City Take Action Tour w/ We The Kings

Nobody predicted how influential Jimmy Eat World’s Bleed American would be upon the album’s 2001 release, but nine years later the record has become the bible for an entire generation of emo-pop bands. Florida’s We The Kings are among Jimmy Eat World’s most devoted disciples, though their sugary iteration of emo-pop is bound to make original Jimmy Eat World fans feel very, very old. The band’s second record, 2009’s Smile Kid , is so youth-skewing it features a cameo from 17-year-old Disney starlet Demi Lovato. We The Kings tops the annual Sub City Take Action Tour tonight, a tour that raises funds and awareness for the National Marrow Registry. Also playing: Mayday Parade, A Rocket to the Moon, There for Tomorrow and Call the Cops.