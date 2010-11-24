The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young man returning to his Bronx home after World War II. Timmy has long been seeking the approval of his father (played by UW-Milwaukee acting instructor James Tasse) and may, in fact, have achieved it in serving his country overseas. Things are not at peace in the home, however. The story delves into alcoholism and the more sinister aspects of family life.