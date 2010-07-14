Sublime With Rome w/ Matisyahu and The Dirty Heads

More than a decade after the death of band leader Bradley Nowell, surviving members of Sublime Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh have reunited the ska-punk band with a new frontman, 22-year-old Rome Ramirez, with eyes on recording new material, some of which they’ve been debuting on tour this year. The group plays tonight with reggae singer/rapper Matisyahu and The Dirty Heads, a very Sublime-esque reggae-rock band whose current alt-rock hit “Lay Me Down” features none other than Sublime’s young new singer.