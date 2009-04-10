Chances are you probably didn’t drop the hundreds of dollars needed to travel to see The Who Saturday in Australiaa price that doesn’t even include acquiring a ticket to the sold out performance. The Who’s Milwaukee tribute act, Substitute: Tales From The Who, ramps out the hits for the recession-strained listener. Vocalist Dave Stevens does his best to channel Roger Daltrey, though being a budget-minded tribute act they keep the instrument-destruction to a minimum, focusing more on the songs than the spectacle.