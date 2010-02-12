Substitute: Tales From The Who w/ Kinda Kinks

The Who returned to the stage in grand fashion last week as a highly publicized Super Bowl halftime show, though the group’s rigid performance certainly won’t supplant memories of their heyday. The Milwaukee Who cover band Tales From The Who looks back toward those more youthful days, when Roger Moon was still alive and the group was still considered dangerous and rebellious. Tonight the band splits a bill with another local British invasion cover act: Kinda Kinks, who resurrect the hits of The Kinks. The show is a benefit for the United Performing Arts Fund.