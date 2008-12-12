×
Milwaukee’s Who cover band, Substitute: Tales From The Who, brings the songbook of their favorite band to Shank Hall tonight for a 9 p.m. concert. Think they’ll play “Pinball Wizard?” We bet they’ll play “Pinball Wizard.”
Tonight @ Shank Hall - 9 p.m.
Milwaukee’s Who cover band, Substitute: Tales From The Who, brings the songbook of their favorite band to Shank Hall tonight for a 9 p.m. concert. Think they’ll play “Pinball Wizard?” We bet they’ll play “Pinball Wizard.”
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.