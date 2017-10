With their sharp songwriting and agreeable, rock ’n’ roll edge, Sugarland emerged mid-century as contemporary country music’s commercial and critical darlings, their appeal reaching beyond the usual country faithful. Sugarland’s 2008 album, Love on the Inside , was recorded with minimal overdubsa rarity in the overproduced world of modern countrybut this year’s Live on the Inside wasn’t nearly so anti-establishment. It was released exclusively throughyou guessed itWal-Mart.