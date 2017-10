Sugarland has made a career out of slyly subverting pop-country conventions. The duo's 2008 album, Love on the Inside, was recorded with minimal overdubs—a rarity in the overproduced world of modern country—and though last year's The Incredible Machine sported a glossier studio sound, it was perhaps the most oddly themed mainstream country record of the last half-decade, loaded with Victorian imagery and steampunk fantasies. It featured the bubblegum hit “Stuck Like Glue.”