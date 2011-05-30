After 14 years fronting the post-grunge band Godsmack, 43-year-old Sully Erna decided to pursue a solo side project, trading in his earsplitting snarls to focus on intimate vocals and tender instrumentation. The rhythmic, spiritual feel of his first album, last year's Avalon , departs greatly from Godsmack's thunderous rock, channeling the fiery intensity of his heavy metal background into emotionally geared, unplugged songs. Following Sunday's Godsmack show at the same venue, Erna performs at the Rave with an eight-piece ensemble.