If you needed further proof that death metal is the new emo, look no further than this year’s Summer Slaughter Tour, which is sponsored by Hot Topic, long the country’s No. 1 source of Fall Out Boy T-shirts and Nightmare Before Christmas novelties. The shrieking Michigan metalcore act The Black Dahlia Murder headlines, and an army of young bands with equally macabre names lend support: Cryptopsy, The Faceless, Despised Icon, Kataklysm, Psycroptic and Aborted. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon at the Rave and runs well into the night.