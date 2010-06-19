The East Side’s Summer Soulstice Music Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with a lineup topped by the Milwaukee rock and bluegrass group The .357 String Band and the ’90s grunge-rock band Sponge, former alt-rock staples remembered for dreary hits like “Molly” and “Plowed.” Among the other performers are Will Phalen & The Stereo Addicts, The Sandcarvers and The Lovelies. Outside of the music, the event offers a Division BMX demonstration, Milwaukee’s Rage in the Cage dodge ball tournament, a climbing wall, an American Apparel sale and a Qdoba burrito-eating contest.