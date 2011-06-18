Where the East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has featured national headliners in years past, including such acts as Sponge and Local H, for 2011 the event wisely reserves most of its lineup for big-draw local bands. This year the festival's two stages of music will feature Kings Go Forth, Fever Marlene, The Wildbirds, Call Me Lightning, The Scarring Party, The Twang Dragons and, on a shared time slot, Evan Christian and the Rusty Ps. There will also be a dodge-ball tournament, a Qdoba burrito eating contest and BMX bike demonstrations.