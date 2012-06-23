Where the East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has featured national headliners in years past, including such acts as Sponge and Local H, in the last couple of years the event has wisely reserved most of its lineup for big-draw local bands. This year's typically rich lineup includes Herman Astro, Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Maritime, I'm Not a Pilot, The Celebrated Workingman, Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, Undercover Organism, Vic and Gab, Shoot Down the Moon, John the Savage, Boy Blue, the Jeanna Salzer Trio and a hip-hop showcase with The Hollowz, Rusty Ps and MC Oneself. There will also be kids' activities, bocce ball courts and BMX demonstrations.