More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners

Through some accidental blip in the space-time continuum, Plain White T’s have been booked again at Summerfest again this year, well after radio stations all over the country finally killed their overplayed single “Hey There Delilah.” The Chicago group, which started as a pop-punk outfit but has since tried (unsuccessfully) to recapture the success of their acoustic hit, does a 10 p.m. show tonight at the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage.

Reggae survivors The Wailersyup, the same Wailers that played with Bob Marley all those years ago (some of them at least)bring their positive vibrations to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino Stage and Pavilion at 10 p.m.