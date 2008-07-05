More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners

With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and its “leave me alone and let me get stoned” mentality, Cracker’s best-known hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Camper Van Beethoven, Cracker continues to record spry rock albums spiked with rootsy digressions and tangential fits of punk-rock sillinessmusic that sounded great before the ’90s alt-rock boom and music that still sounds great today, even if there’s no longer an obvious place for it on the radio. Cracker does the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at 10 p.m.

Rodrigo y Gabriela, the guitar-based Mexican group that’s made a splash in world-music circles as well as pop circles thanks to their sensitive cover songs, plays the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard at 10 p.m.

Roots-reggae survivors Steel Pulse bring their Birmingham beat to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino Stage and Pavilion tonight at 10 p.m.