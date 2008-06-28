More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners

The airwaves are saturated with dozens of banal singer-songwriters and emo bands, so its curious that Dashboard Confessional and frontman Chris Carrabba, one of the more harmless of the lot, has sparked such an venomous army of detractors. Sure, Carrabba’s earnest heart-on-sleevery isn’t for everyone, but it isn’t hurting anyone, either. Expect to hear lots of teary-eyed fans singing along passionately tonight when Dashboard Confessional does a 10 p.m. show at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse.

“Ladies Love Country Boys,” Trace Adkins argued in one of his many big singles, and Adkins’ impressive sales support that claim. Tonight the KFC-endorsing, “Celebrity Apprentice”-competing Nashville crooner headlines the Miller Lite Oasis at 10 p.m.