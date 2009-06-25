Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks

While the summer solstice on June 20 may be the official first day of summer, most Milwaukeeans don't acknowledge the change of seasons until the Big Bang Fireworks usher in yet another year of Summerfest activities. Bartolotta Fireworks, who has sponsored the event since 1991, will once again keep the collective "oohs" and "aahs" emanating from Lake Michigan tonight. If you can't make it downtown to find a spot, no worries, this year WISN-TV (Channel 12) will be broadcasting the Big Bang live in HD with a preview show starting at 9:00 p.m.