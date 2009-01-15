One of the biggest crowd pleasers at the 2007 Milwaukee International Film Festival, Mark Escribano’s longitudinal documentary The Super Noble Brothers follows a fraternal trio of staples from the Milwaukee arts and music scene as they jump from venture to venture, trying to make a living from their art, often without much success. Set to a soundtrack of kinetic, old-school funk and soul, the documentary is grounded in the specifics of Milwaukee, but its story about non-conformists determined to turn their idiosyncratic interests into real careers is shared by hundreds of artists in similarly sized cities around the country. Tonight Escribano presents his latest cut of the film at 7 p.m. at the Oriental Theatre, along with a sheik fashion show from Fashion Ninja.