Supersuckers w/ The Spittin' Cobras and The Pills

For nearly a quarter-century, Arizona's Supersuckers have served as punk's answer to cowboy-hat-wearing, meat-and-potatoes American rock 'n' roll. Like a lot of bands that had comfortable label homes in the '90s, the one-time Sub Pop group has taken the independent route in recent years; they started their own label, Mid-Fi Records, in 2001. During their career, they formed an unlikely creative partnership with one of country's greats: Willie Nelson, who they once backed on “The Tonight Show.” In turn, Nelson did a guest stint on the title track of the Supersuckers' <i>Must've Been High</i>, the band's purest country record. The group's most recent album, 2008's <i>Get It Together!</i>, is a country-punk hybrid more typical of their sound.