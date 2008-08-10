Some time around Thanksgiving, The Supersuckers will celebrate their 20th anniversary as punk's answer to hedonistic, cowboy-hat wearing, meat-and-potatoes American rock 'n' roll. Twenty years is long enough for the band, born in Tucson, Ariz., to have moved to Seattle before the grunge movement took full steam. It’s long enough for them to have had a long tenure on the prestigious Sub Pop Records. It’s long enough for them to have worked with Willie Nelson. It's long enough for them to have released a greatest hits album, way back in 1999. Tonight the seasoned vets play Shank Hall at 8 p.m.