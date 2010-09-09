At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the Dead and his latest, Survival of the Dead , which retains Romero’s signature social commentary. Romero sets the new film on an island, where feuding families are divided over whether zombies can be safely trained and controlled. Fans won’t mistake Survival with Romero’s seminal Dead trilogy, but the movie is nonetheless snappier and wittier than most modern zombie flicks.