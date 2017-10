Milwaukee inducts its newest poet laureate, Susan Firer, today at a 1:30 p.m. ceremony at the Milwaukee Central Library. Firer's Milwaukee is a place of pockmarked beauty; where you can still hear "old nuns crying for their stolen wimples" and witness the smelt-fishing crowd get "out of control." If you're looking to impress a newcomer with local idiosyncrasies, or simply wish to savor them yourself, Firer's poetry is the perfect guide.