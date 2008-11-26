Susan Tedeschi & James Hunter

Susan Tedeschi won over the blues faithful with her 1998 breakthrough Just Won't Burn, which, despite what its title implied, was a sizzling set of driven, juke-joint blues that often ignited. Her fiery guitar chops and bold, expressive vocalsthink Etta James with shades of Janis Joplin and Bonnie Raittmade her an instant commodity in blues circles, but her subsequent albums became less traditional as she began to dabble with jazz and roots rock. Her latest studio album, a covers disc called Hope and Desire, finds her at her most soulful, putting her own bluesy spin on mostly obscure R&B tracks. She splits an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino with soul singer James Hunter.