SWANS w/ Sir Richard Bishop

Michael Gira led many iterations of his experimental/industrial group Swans throughout its initial 15-year run, so it was only fitting that when he “reunited” the band after a 14-year hiatus for a new album last year, he did so with a smattering of players who had performed with the band at various points, as well as members of his post-Swans project Angels of Light. The result, My Father Will Guide Me Up a Rope to the Sky , may be the closest thing there is to a definitive Swans record; it's as invigorating, beautiful and frightening as anything Gira has created.